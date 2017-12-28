Brutal cold snap highlights higher energy costs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Plunging temperatures across half the country on Thursday underscored a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid: Their dollars aren’t going to go as far this winter because of rising energy costs.

Forecasters warned people to be wary of hypothermia and frostbite from an arctic blast that’s gripping a large swath from the Midwest to the Northeast, where the temperature, without the wind chill factored in, dipped to minus 32 (minus 35 Celsius) on Thursday morning in Watertown, New York, and set a record for the day of minus 34 (minus 37 Celsius) atop the Northeast’s highest peak, Mount Washington, in New Hampshire.

Even before the cold snap, the Department of Energy projected that heating costs were going to track upward this winter, and many people are keeping a wary eye on their fuel tanks to ensure they don’t run out.

Elizabeth Parker, 88, of Sanford, Maine, said she lives in fear of running out of fuel and remains vigilant in monitoring the gauge outside her trailer, just in case, especially during cold weather. She said she is allowed to request a fuel delivery thanks to federal aid, but only when her gauge dips to one-eighth of a tank.

“I couldn’t get along without it,” said Parker, who lives with her 93-year-old husband, Robert Parker, along with a cat, a dog and four birds.

Prolonged, dangerous cold weather this week has sent advocates for the homeless scrambling to get people off the streets and to bring in extra beds for them. Frozen pipes and dead car batteries added to the misery across the region.

In western New York and Erie, Pennsylvania, residents were still cleaning up from massive snowfall. Firefighters had to use a bucket loader to rescue someone trapped in her home in Lorraine, New York.

In Ohio, a third body was recovered near a car that slid off an icy road and flipped into a canal days earlier in Oregon, near the Lake Erie shoreline.

Despite the cold, there was some good news for recipients of federal aid from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. President Donald Trump released nearly $3 billion, or 90 percent, of the funding in October after previously trying to eliminate the program.

But projected energy cost increases will effectively reduce the purchasing power by $330 million, making it imperative that the remaining funding be released, said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association.

This winter, energy costs were projected to grow by 12 percent for natural gas, 17 percent for home heating oil, 18 percent for propane and 8 percent for electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But energy prices this winter may even be higher than those projections. According to Wolfe, colder weather could lead to even higher levels of consumption, and resulting prices could push the cost of winter heating up to $1,800 this winter for those using heating oil, 45 percent more than last year’s level.

The cold air is lingering with more artic air sweeping into the region, reaching as far south as Texas and the Florida Panhandle through the weekend.

In northern New England, the region is experiencing one of the longest, most intense cold snaps on record. At Mount Washington, where the previous cold record was minus 31 (minus 35 Celsius), set in 1933, the observatory posted a Facebook video showing weather observer Adam Gill emptying a pitcher of boiling water into the air, where it immediately turns to snow in the cold and hurricane-force winds.

In the Midwest, temperatures in Minneapolis aren’t expected to top zero (minus 18 Celsius) this weekend, and it likely will be in the teens (minus 11 Celsius to minus 7 Celsius) when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve in New York City.

It was so cold officials in New Jersey canceled a New Year’s Day polar bear plunge, in which swimmers dash into the Atlantic Ocean.

Joe Scharpf cross country skis on a trail after a fresh snowfall in the south chagrin reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks, Thursday, Dec. 28, in Moreland Hills, Ohio. Scharpf said he will ski about 6 miles on the trail. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_WinterWeatherpic1col.jpg Joe Scharpf cross country skis on a trail after a fresh snowfall in the south chagrin reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks, Thursday, Dec. 28, in Moreland Hills, Ohio. Scharpf said he will ski about 6 miles on the trail. AP Photo | Tony Dejak As the weather turns colder, water along the edge of one of the many creeks in the Pungo section of in Virginia Beach, Va., begins to freeze, Thursday, Dec. 28. Cold temperatures are expected through next week. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_WinterWeatherpic2col.jpg As the weather turns colder, water along the edge of one of the many creeks in the Pungo section of in Virginia Beach, Va., begins to freeze, Thursday, Dec. 28. Cold temperatures are expected through next week. L. Todd Spencer | The Virginian-Pilot via AP Icicles hang from the fountain at Town Center in Virginia Beach, Va., on Thursday morning, Dec. 28. Cold temperatures are expected through the week. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_WinterWeatherpic3col.jpg Icicles hang from the fountain at Town Center in Virginia Beach, Va., on Thursday morning, Dec. 28. Cold temperatures are expected through the week. L. Todd Spencer | The Virginian-Pilot via AP