London council discusses wages and raises

Pay raises for London city employees and officials was one of the topics of discussion Thursday night at City Council’s final session of 2017.

Much of the evening was spent passing the last of the year’s legislation; however, a discussion of Resolution 168-17 and Ordinance 169-17, regarding wage adjustments for city employees and salary ranges for department heads and non-union personal respectively, was addressed by council and the public.

The wage adjustment legislation has been discussed a number of times at council and included some reservations by residents. Doug Pyles of London expressed concerns in the past about the amount of money it would cost the city, which he reiterated Thursday.

“The big thing you forgot is the additional cost for benefits,” Pyles said. “These two proposals and the price increases you’re talking about on salaries, actually is going to come out to be about $130,000 including the benefits.” He said that although the amount isn’t large with regard to the general fund, $130,000 represents 3 1/4 percent.

Resolution 168-17 was due for its third and final reading Thursday, but council decided to table it until more information could be gathered. Ordinance 169-17 was passed with an amendment which added a minimum number of $57,525.65 to the waste water superintendent’s salary range.

During the meeting, councilman Rex Castle made a motion to go into executive session.

“I’d like to make a motion to enter into executive session to consider the appointment of employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion demotion or compensation of a public employee or official,” Castle said. No specifics were given but Castle invited Mayor Patrick Closser and Safety-Service Director Joe Mosier into the session.

When council resumed, it passed the following pieces of legislation in the section of old business:

• Ordinance 174-17, an ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the City of London, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

• Resolution 176-17, a resolution increasing appropriations for the city of London’s capital needs.

They also passed new business items Thursday, such as:

• Resolution 180-17, requesting support for financial assistance to amount of $400,000

Council also read a proclamation to councilman Dick Minner for his 54 years of service to the community. Mayor Closser also presented the councilman with a plaque of recognition of service.

The meeting was Minner’s last meeting as a member of council as well as councilwoman Megan Douglas who finished her two years of service to the city.

Closser also made his last update for the year focusing on the upcoming holidays and offering his gratitude to Minner and Douglas. He reminded the city that trash pick up for Christmas and New Year’s will be Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Jan. 3, respectively.

He also wished everyone a happy holidays and said, “I hope the time you spend with your friends and family will be blessed and safe.”

