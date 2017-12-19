West Jeff seeks new police chief

West Jefferson Village Council held its final council meeting of the year on Monday. Although much of the evening’s topics dealt with getting business in order ahead of the new year, a memo was included among the legislation regarding the opening of the village’s police chief position.

Former chief Terry Ward retired last week and Lt. Gary McNeal is the acting chief for the village police department until Mayor Ray Martin appoints a person to the position. The memo with be posted through Friday, Dec. 22 and Martin is accepting resumes.

“We are accepting in-home applicants first and, if needed, will then go outside the village,” Martin said. “I hope to have someone in place at the first of the year.” The mayor will make the appointment which will then be voted on by council.

Martin said it’s possible West Jefferson’s two current lieutenants could apply for the position. Both have more than 30 years experience in law enforcement.

“It’s whoever will be the best for the village,” said Martin. “They need to be both diplomatic and have a business-oriented mind.”

Council also commended the efforts of outgoing village council member Randy Otis and his 12 years of service to the community.

“I want to thank Randy for his common sense approach,” said council president Steve Johnston. “Also for his support and his bank of knowledge.” Council agreed and thanked Otis individually throughout the meeting.

In other business Monday, council also approved:

Resolution 17-085, authorizing the mayor to enter into a two-year agreement with Dearborn National Life Insurance Company.

Resolution 17-088, authorizing the Public Service Director to purchase street deicing salt from Compass Minerals America, Inc at $49.62.

Ordinance 17-089, reducing appropriations in the 2017 appropriation budget in the WWTP Improvement and Wellfield/WTP Improvement funds.

Resolution 17-090. Amending Resolution 17-069, passed on Oct. 2, authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Modern Office Methods to provide new Ricoh copy machines to the village and terminating the contract with MT Business Technologies; by adding I:a.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.