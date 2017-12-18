City Auditor Szabo resigns over ‘issue’

London City Auditor Nicholas Szabo has resigned from the position as of Sunday, Dec. 17, according to a letter released Monday by Mayor Patrick Closser.

Szabo’s resignation is the result of an undefined “issue” that has arisen and has been handed over to the Ohio Auditor’s Office for investigation, the mayor’s letter states.

Closser would not talk about the “issue,” saying only, “My statement reads for itself” when called about the matter on Monday.

In his statement, Mayor Closser said:

“London City Auditor, Nicholas Szabo, has informed the City Administration and the Republican Party that he will be stepping down from his position. The decision was effective as of Sunday, December 17. His voluntary resignation was tendered after an issue arose and the matter was referred to the Ohio Auditor’s Office.

“Mr. Szabo has expressed sincere remorse for the issue and vacated the office immediately. All matters will be handled by the Ohio Auditor’s Office.

“The City Administration and I will always demand integrity, dignity and respect from our employees and elected officials, without exception. The City of London has a resilient spirit and I trust that brighter days are coming for our community.”

In his letter of resignation, Szabo says:

“I hereby tender my resignation as London City Auditor effective December 17, 2017. It has been a privilege to serve the City of London.”

In a written statement that followed his resignation, Szabo writes:

“I have chosen to voluntarily resign from the position of London City Auditor. The resignation is effective as of Sunday (Dec. 17). My decision was made in consideration of the best interests of my family.

“I have enjoyed serving the Auditor for the great City of London, Ohio for the past two years. I wish nothing but prosperity and accomplishment for London and the Madison County Republican Party. I decline to offer further comment at this time.”

Szabo was appointed interim City Auditor by then Mayor David Eades in November 2015.

He moved to London in January 2015 and had been performing payroll duties as an assistant auditor in the London City auditor’s office since August 2015 before his appointment. He was elected unopposed to the City Auditor position in the General Election last month, receiving 917 votes for the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019.

Szabo could not be reached for comment.

Nicholas Szabo http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_Szabo-Nickcol.jpg Nicholas Szabo