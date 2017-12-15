Donation made for London Toy Drive

Local restaurant, Gizzy’s Corner, was happy to contribute a good-sized collection of toys to the London Fire Department Annual Toy Drive. Toys and bicycles were donated by regulars of the dining establishment over a two-week period, with items still coming in. The mini toy drive was made in honor of Gizzy’s loyal patron and long-time Chief of Madison County Emergency Medical Squad and former deputy sheriff, Jay Scaggs. “I can’t thank everybody enough,” said Ms. Gizzy herself, Lori O’Oconnor. Pictured Friday from left are: LFD Assistant Chief John Hopkins; Gizzy’s owner, Lori O’Connor; and LFD Chief Todd Eades.

