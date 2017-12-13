Mount Sterling approves 2018 expenses

Mount Sterling Village Council held a special meeting Wednesday to amend its 2018 budget. On the recommendation of the finance committee, council suspended rules for a first, second and third reading of legislation revisions to approve Ordinance 2017-29 which made appropriations for current expenses in Mount Sterling for the 2018 fiscal year.

The budget for 2018 had some funds in the negative, prompting council to find a solution before the end of the year.

“We readjusted how the salaries are appropriated to the different funds,” said Rebecca Burns, council member and president of the finance committee. To do that, they looked at the salaries of village employees.

In October, Mount Sterling’s street supervisor, Brett Towler, was hospitalized with an injury and will be recovering for an indefinite amount of time. With him off duty, the finance committee suggested re-appropriating his salary to satisfy the budget. “With the auditor’s approval, we were able to move him from streets for the time being to the general fund,” Burns added.

“Right now, even though that may not be the long-term, it was enough to satisfy the requirements that we do not put any other funds into the negative,” she said. “The whole goal was to submit a budget that was as true and accurate as could be.”

The village’s fiscal officer, Courtney Bricker, can now submit an approved budget to the county auditor.

Wednesday’s meeting was the last meeting of 2017 with the current council. Starting in January, council members Jim Davis, Diane Spradlin and Mary Lou Stiverson-Ratliff will step down and be replaced by Rebecca Martin, Tammy Vansickle and Thomas Ward.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

