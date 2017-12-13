School board approves Daniels monument

London City Schools Board of Education convened Tuesday evening for what was its last scheduled meeting of the year.

Technology was the focus of this month’s school spotlight segment of the meeting.

The school system’s Technology Director, Dillan Shumaker, amused those in attendance with his interactive, Jeopardy-styled trivia presentation. Categories included “Great Principals,” “Great Teachers,” “Great Admins,” and “Great Schools.”

The audience of teachers and administrators learned such bits of data as: High School Principal Chad Eisler has over 300 Twitter followers, and that Shumaker could read their emails — the last part relayed as an offhand joke.

Shumaker also said he believed that more than 50 percent of the school system’s teaching staff could pass the Google Educator Level 1 Certification were they to take it. The school had previously set a goal that at least 50 percent of the staff would be able to do so.

This is London City Schools’ first year as part of the Google Educator program, which will benefit teachers and students in the system’s one student to one computer initiative.

The highlight of the evening was the public participation segment of the meeting.

Retired LCS teachers, Stephanie Huddleston and Bonnie Hamilton, and parent of graduated LCS students, Sheri Spahn, spoke to the board regarding the construction of and fundraising for a monument in dedication to recently passed, long-time and well-respected elementary school principal Carol Daniels.

The proposed memorial is envisioned as a six-feet tall and five and a half-feet wide art piece in the form of an open book made of red granite. An inscription commemorating Daniels’ educational philosophy, leadership abilities, and professional longevity as composed by elementary school reading specialist, Alicia Anthony, will appear on the leaves of the book. It will likely sit on a base of brick and be lighted.

“We want it to be classy, like Carol was,” said Spahn.

The tribute will be called “Carol’s Corner” and sit just northwest of the flagpole at the elementary school.

The group, which unofficially referred to themselves as “The Carol Daniels Tribute Committee,” hope to raise in excess of $13,000 to bring the design to fruition.

The women were raising funds through donations from private individuals and community service groups, and according to Spahn, no revenue from taxes would be used in the memorial’s construction.

They came to board asking to set up an account for raised funds that would be overseen by the district treasurer, Trevor Gummere. Council approved the motion.

The projected unveiling for the monument is Daniel’s birthday, Sept. 13 of 2018 — or Lemonade Day, so-called for the educator’s motto “When life hands you lemons … make lemonade!”

In other business, treasurer Trevor Gummere informed the board that district legal counsel advised him there was no reason to pursue action regarding an appeal of the school’s valuation of a property, as the appeal was likely to be granted.

Apparently, the property owner believed his property to be of lesser value than one that would raise tax revenue of approximately $5,300 for London City Schools.

This was also the last board meeting for outgoing member, Matthew Congleton. The board thanked Congleton for his service and he praised them in return.

“It’s been a very good experience, and I’ve learned a tremendous amount of life skills,” he said. “The staff, the people in front of me, are spectacular … I wish everybody could have this experience to so they would know how great this school district is…it is a very good school district.”

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.