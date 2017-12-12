New West Jeff community sign dedicated

Members of the West Jefferson Community Association as well as village and county officials gathered Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the village’s new community sign. The event was organized to highlight the completion of the three-year project created to give the community a communication tool.

The sign, located on Main Street next to Huntington Bank, was first up and operational earlier in the spring.

“What really sparked it was a Facebook post,” said Patty Blake, a member of the village’s Community Association. “Some people in town were concerned that there were events they might be missing.” Blake said that, knowing some residents might not use social media, the village had to come up with a way to communicate to everyone.

“At that point we started talking about how to get funding,” she said. The village partnered with West Jefferson High School to come up with the creative aspects of the sign’s content. By associating with the school, Blake was able to approach Brenda Blanton of Battelle Memorial Institute to see about getting a grant from the research company.

Blake then reached out to members of the community, private donors and local businesses, offering three different levels of donations. Those who donated more than $3,000 received their name on the plaque below the sign.

The village had to raise $21,600 to cover the cost of the digital sign and a total of $32,312 for the cost of the sign, the brick structure its built into, the plaque and running electricity to and from the sign. Other donors included Tom Coughlin of Coughlin Automotive, Happy Druggist Pharmacy, Dick and Joan Dickerson, and Flyers Pizza and Subs.

“We had debated what all could go in the sign,” Blake said. “We decided that we’d use it specifically for community-related events.” The sign has 10 available slots for announcements and the content is limited to community events, fundraisers, meetings, registration dates and school, traffic and emergency information.

Those interested in getting a spot on the sign can contact Brian Farley, West Jefferson’s Public Service supervisor, at bfarley@westjeffersonohio.gov.

West Jefferson village officials and donors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new digital sign Tuesday. The sign is located on Main Street next to the Huntington Bank and was created as a way to better communicate with the residents about community events. From left are: Patty Blake, Community Association; Joe Craft, pharmacist; Dave Kell, Madison County Economic Development; Steve Ulrey, Flyers Pizza; Regina Schofield, Battelle; Cory Ratcliff, West Jefferson High School; Joan Dickerson, donor; Dick Dickerson, donor; Brian Farley, Public Service superintendent; mayor Ray Martin; Brenda Blanton, Battelle; John Mitchell, Public Services Director; and Jeff Pfeil, Community Association. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_WestJeffSign.jpg West Jefferson village officials and donors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new digital sign Tuesday. The sign is located on Main Street next to the Huntington Bank and was created as a way to better communicate with the residents about community events. From left are: Patty Blake, Community Association; Joe Craft, pharmacist; Dave Kell, Madison County Economic Development; Steve Ulrey, Flyers Pizza; Regina Schofield, Battelle; Cory Ratcliff, West Jefferson High School; Joan Dickerson, donor; Dick Dickerson, donor; Brian Farley, Public Service superintendent; mayor Ray Martin; Brenda Blanton, Battelle; John Mitchell, Public Services Director; and Jeff Pfeil, Community Association. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press



