American Legion donates to Access Cowling

American Legion Post No. 105, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Auxiliary are giving back to the community with a recent donation of $300 to support Access Cowling.

The London Community Organization (LCO) is partnering with Madison County Future, Inc. and the City of London to build Access Cowling, the area’s first all-inclusive playground.

The play area will be constructed at Cowling Park and designed with attractions and equipment accessible to all children, including those with physical and cognitive differences.

The first two completed phases of the project included the construction of a large play structure and music garden, the installation of two molded plastic swings, a paved pathway spanning the park, and five activity panels lining the new walkway.

Funding for the next phase is well under way and will include the addition of another large structure and two independent items — an Oodle Swing and an Omni Spinner.

“We are truly grateful for the American Legion’s donation toward Access Cowling. Their organization is always a strong community partner and we are honored to have their support,” said Amy Rees, LCO Secretary.

Access Cowling is accepting donations. Checks may be payable to Madison County Future, Inc., c/o Access Cowling, 730 Keny Blvd., London, OH 43140.

Donations can also be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/2rjfyes.

American Legion Post No. 105, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Auxiliary gave a donation of $300 in support of Access Cowling in London on Thursday. When completed, the park will be the first of its kind in the area to be all-inclusive, including children with physical and cognitive differences. Front row from left are: Phil Robinett, S.A.L. President, John Webb, Bev Whitelow, Cheryl Homeier, Auxiliary President, Linda Stier and Amy Rees; second row: City of London Mayor, Pat Closser, Post Commander, Bill Whitelow, Bob Groves and Shawn Long. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_AmericanLegionAccesspiccol.jpg American Legion Post No. 105, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Auxiliary gave a donation of $300 in support of Access Cowling in London on Thursday. When completed, the park will be the first of its kind in the area to be all-inclusive, including children with physical and cognitive differences. Front row from left are: Phil Robinett, S.A.L. President, John Webb, Bev Whitelow, Cheryl Homeier, Auxiliary President, Linda Stier and Amy Rees; second row: City of London Mayor, Pat Closser, Post Commander, Bill Whitelow, Bob Groves and Shawn Long. Contributed photo