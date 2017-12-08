Local author delights students with ‘Gingerbread Man’

First graders at London Elementary School were treated to a reading of the latest book by local children’s author, Denise Worthington, on Friday.

Students delighted in Worthington’s book: “The Gingerbread Man — A Lunchroom Ladies Saga” — an updated version of the classic tale of the gingerbread man (and the lunch ladies who made him) set in a fictional London Elementary School.

Worthington, who is retired after 21 years of teaching first grade literacy and Reading Recovery in Hilliard City Schools, has published several other books geared towards younger readers.

Worthington’s earlier titles, which include “Our House Had a Mouse” and “Snuggle Up,” were published by Continental Press as part of the Reading Recovery Program.

Reading Recovery is a registered program developed in the mid-’70s by Dr. Marie Clay, a child psychologist and educator in New Zealand. In 1984 it was initiated in the U.S. through The Ohio State University, and is currently being implemented in 49 states.

For her current book, Worthington decided to self-publish, forming the company London Tea and Bookery, Ltd. with her husband Don Roach.

The idea for the book had its roots in Worthington’s teaching past.

“The story had its beginning way back when I was teaching in Hilliard,” she said. “It started as a fun, interactive way for the kids to learn all of the teachers in the school.”

Worthington also wanted to use local talents and resources in the book’s creation and distribution.

London Visual Arts Guild President Sondra Fox painted the whimsical watercolor illustrations on the book’s cover and adorning its pages, and Wilson Printing & Graphics did the printing.

“The Gingerbread Man — A Lunchroom Ladies Saga” is available for $10 at Fine Designs & Interiors in London.

A second installment in the Lunchroom Ladies saga may be in the idea stage, according to Worthington.

By Andrew Garrett

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

