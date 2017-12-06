Troopers seize 92 pounds of marijuana in Madison County

DEERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have filed felony drug charges against a Minnesota man after a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 92 pounds of marijuana, which is valued at approximately $460,000.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 10:31 a.m., troopers stopped a 2011 Ford Taurus with Oklahoma registration for an unsafe lane change violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 76. Criminal indicators were observed and troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Whisky Vang, 27, of Minneapolis, was incarcerated in the Tri-County Regional Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

The 92 pounds of marijuana seized by the Ohio State Patrol Tuesday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_Marijuana_120517.jpg The 92 pounds of marijuana seized by the Ohio State Patrol Tuesday. Whisky Vang http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_Vang-Whiskeypiccol.jpg Whisky Vang