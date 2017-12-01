Sheriff’s Office investigating Union County shooting

On Thursday, Nov. 30, at approximately 9:02 a.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a person on the ground next to a vehicle on U.S. Route 33, west of State Route 161.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and the Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene and found a female on the ground next to a 2005 Buick LeSabre with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. EMS transported the victim to Dublin Methodist Hospital. A handgun was found at the scene and it appears no one else was in the vehicle.

The victim died at Dublin Methodist Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Kera-Ann N. Bollinger, 21, of Ada. The victim was transported to the Franklin County Morgue where an autopsy will be performed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

