London Elementary remembers principal with Dollars for Daniels

During the month of October, the students and staff at London Elementary School (LES) collected donations for the annual Pink Out for breast cancer awareness campaign. This year’s campaign was named “Dollars for Daniels” in memory of Principal Carol Daniels, who passed away in July.

“Many of us have had a loved one or friend who has courageously battled cancer,” said Khara Cunningham, second grade teacher at LES. “Students and staff at LES are no exception. We lost a special person this summer, Mrs. Daniels, to breast cancer and we were compelled to give back to the community in her memory. In recognition of that great loss, we were able to make the largest donation yet.”

Donations were collected and counted, and on Tuesday, Nov. 21, a check for $1,610 was presented to Dr. Mitchell Spahn for the Mona Flax Breast Cancer Endowment Fund at Madison Health. The collection will be used to help area residents receive breast care services at no out-of-pocket cost.

Dr. Spahn was also presented with a framed picture of LES students wearing pink and forming the shape of a ribbon in honor of those who have lost their battle to breast cancer, as well as those who are currently fighting. The picture will be displayed in the Battelle Breast Care Center at Madison Health.

To learn more about the Madison Health Foundation and how to give, visit www.madison-health.com or call 740-845-7050.

A check for $1,610 was presented to the Madison Health Foundation from London Elementary School to help area residents receive breast care services at no out-of-pocket cost. From left are: Melinda Scott, second grade teacher; Khara Cunningham, second grade teacher; Dr. Mitchell Spahn, Medical Director at the Battelle Breast Care Center; Lou Kramer, London City School District Superintendent; and Tabatha Wilburn, Principal at London Elementary School. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_DollarsforDanielspiccol.jpg A check for $1,610 was presented to the Madison Health Foundation from London Elementary School to help area residents receive breast care services at no out-of-pocket cost. From left are: Melinda Scott, second grade teacher; Khara Cunningham, second grade teacher; Dr. Mitchell Spahn, Medical Director at the Battelle Breast Care Center; Lou Kramer, London City School District Superintendent; and Tabatha Wilburn, Principal at London Elementary School. Contributed photo | Madison Health