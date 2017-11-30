Mt. Sterling Christmas events planned

The Village of Mount Sterling will be celebrating the holiday season with a three-day event starting Friday night. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the Community Choir and Christmas tree lighting ceremony which is held at the gazebo across from Town Hall.

The event is being put on by the Mount Sterling Chamber of Commerce and the village Community Center.

Rebecca Martin, the chamber’s secretary, said she hopes the event pulls in people of all ages.

“One of my big goals is to bring that sense of community and loyalty back to our our town,” she said. “And, of course, to give residents that festive experience.”

Some of the traditional elements of the celebration will be back this year such as the tree lighting and the visit from Santa Claus. Residents will be able to get pictures with Santa all three days.

Some of the new events this year include the Christmas Tree Lot where residents will be able to pick out Christmas trees. There also will be vendors selling crafts and food trucks Friday and Saturday.

“We really just wanted to add as much as we could for people to do,” Martin said. “We wanted to add stuff to fill up the weekend with events.” She said several of the events were very well received in the past and so the chamber worked to bring them back.

“This will be our third year doing the Giving Tree,” she said. Local businesses and residents donate items such as winter clothing which is then used to decorate a tree. Residents are then welcome to take what they need from the tree. “Last year it was cold and someone didn’t have gloves so they were able to grab some. It’s really a nice thing for people to have.”

Downtown businesses will also stay open for residents to visit. The ended hours will be part of the event’s “Shop Hop,” where residents can visit local stores and if a person makes it to all six participating businesses, they will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Some of the events to look out for at Mount Sterling’s Christmas Celebration:

Friday, Dec. 1

• Tree Lighting

• The Giving Tree

• Shop Hop

• Pictures with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 2

• Breakfast with Santa at the Community Center

• The Giving Tree

• Holiday Fairy Garden Class at Mad Hatter

• Pictures with Santa

• Illuminated Parade

Sunday, Dec. 3

• Visit with Santa

• Wagon rides

• Ugly Sweater Contest

• Christmas Quilt Auction

For a full list of events and times in downtown Mount Sterling and at the Community Center, visit the events page on mtsterlingohiochamber.com or call the Community Center at 740-869-2453.

Village celebrating this weekend

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

