New warden takes over at LoCI

The 2,500 inmates and nearly 500 staff members of the London Correctional Institution (LoCI) have a new leader. Warden Norman Robinson took over the facility on Nov. 13 after the previous warden, Jeff Noble, left to lead Madison Correctional Institution.

Robinson has been in criminal justice for more than 20 years and has served as warden at Chillicothe Correctional Institution and Franklin Medical Center and has worked in a number of regions including Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton. He is also a member of the American Correctional Association, a national organization that functions as an accrediting body for the corrections industry.

“The thing that stands out is that this facility has a lot of history,” Robinson said. “The biggest asset that we have here is our staff. They’re very proud to work here, they’re very professional. And they are good, correction-minded individuals.”

Robinson is originally from Columbus, having graduated from Westland High School. His professional career started in 1996 as a parole officer for 10 years in Cleveland. He studied criminal justice at Shawnee State University. He then went on to receive a Master’s degree in Public Administration and worked his way through the ranks of law enforcement administration, achieving deputy warden and warden at a number of locations.

“This is my third warden assignment and every assignment is different, every facility is different,” he said. “It’s really learning the flow of the facility and not disrupting that flow too much because it flows very well.”

Robinson also teaches online criminal justice classes as an adjunct professor at Franklin University. His next class starts in January.

Teaching is something he plans to pursue and continue even after retirement.

Looking ahead, he said that he would enjoy, “Coaching youth sports, basketball teams, things like that and also teaching at college.”

Basketball is a passion for him, having played in high school. He also coaches his son’s third grade basketball team in Columbus.

His other major passion is cycling.

“I love the trail from here,” he said. “I’ve ridden that all the way to Xenia.” He’s been an avid rider for three years and said he takes advantage of the Madison County trails as often as he can.

Having only been at LoCI for three weeks, however, Robinson has stayed busy. He’s had a number of meetings getting up to speed with the facility’s programming and getting to know the staff.

Much of his job also is finding how he fits into the position and what he wants to bring to the table.

“One of my goals here is to really involve the community, be involved with the press, to really show them what’s behind these walls,” he said. “We’re to be accessible to everybody. Accessible to the inmates, accessible to the staff and accessible to the public.”

Robinson is married, has three kids, and lives in Columbus.

Warden Norman Robinson is pictured in his office at the London Correctional Institution. Robinson has nearly seven years experience as a warden, having previously served at Franklin Medical Center and Chillicothe Correctional Institution. He took over the position on Nov. 13. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_Robinson3.jpg Warden Norman Robinson is pictured in his office at the London Correctional Institution. Robinson has nearly seven years experience as a warden, having previously served at Franklin Medical Center and Chillicothe Correctional Institution. He took over the position on Nov. 13. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.