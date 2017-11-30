No waffling on these flying pancakes

Got pancakes?

Better yet — can you catch pancakes?

On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8:30-11:30 a.m., the London Music Boosters will be once again offering a unique dining experience with their annual “All-You-Can-Catch” Pancake Breakfast. The event will take place in the London High School Commons, 336 Elm St.

Katie’s Pancakes not only grills the fluffy goodies right in front of you, they will flip them on to your plate.

Plates are just $5, and what you catch, you can eat — just use the same plate. There will be sausage, coffee, and orange juice as well.

Children (and adults too) can get their photo taken with Santa for a minimal cost.

All monies raised will benefit the London Music Boosters — a parent organization which supports all of the vocal and instrumental programs (and students) for London City Schools, kindergarten through 12th grade.

Even Snoopy and Woodstock are excited about London Music Boosters' annual Pancake Breakfast, to be held Saturday morning at London High School.

London Music Boosters Annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday