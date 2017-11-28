Madison Health holiday events begin Thursday

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because some incorrect information appeared in this article Tuesday, we are re-running it today.

As the holiday season begins, Madison Health Foundation announces its upcoming celebrations, Lights of Love and Heartfelt Holidays.

Co-sponsored by Madison Health Auxiliary and Foundation, Lights of Love is celebrating 28 years as a Madison County tradition.

The fundraiser will take place during Madison Health’s Holiday Open House event on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Participants in the Lights of Love Ceremony can honor a loved one by purchasing a lighted sign to be set at the Park Avenue Medical Building, or through purchasing one of the myriad twinkling lights among the newly planted trees.

Options range from $10 for a single light to $100 for a lighted sign.

Celebrants are encouraged to meet just prior to the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and caroling.

After the ceremony, visit Santa’s workshop, take a trolley ride, and enjoy more treats.

Visit www.madisonhealthlightsoflove.com to purchase a luminary or for more information.

Enjoy an evening of fun, food, and shopping as part of Madison Health’s Heartfelt Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Choctaw Lake Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Planned by chairpersons Dan and Patti Blazer, the night’s festivities include dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. followed by an auction and then dancing.

The dinner features a carving station serving beef tenderloin, a seafood bar, and a pasta bar.

A raffle is also being held, with tickets costing $5 a piece or six for $25. Prizes are as follows: first prize is a $500 Visa gift card from Boyd Garage Doors; second prize is a $250 gift card from Angie Wilderman of RE/MAX Leading Edge; and third prize is a $100 gas card by the Campbell family of Lakeside Plaza.

“Heartfelt Holidays and Lights of Love have become two of the most special holiday events that celebrate the role Madison Health plays in our community,” said Liz Lynch, Madison Health Development Coordinator.

“All proceeds of these events go to the hospital’s Building on Excellence campaign, which will help fund a state-of-the-art addition to the hospital, bringing improved access to healthcare in our community,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a day, a year or even decades, the holiday season can be difficult without a departed family member or friend. Lights of Love is an endearing tradition that allows loved ones to pay tribute to those they have lost in a very special way. Many have asked what we will do without our tree on the Main Street entrance lawn but we have planted a new 14 foot pine tree at the Park Avenue Medical Building Entrance.”

She added that, “Heartfelt Holidays is a truly magical evening which is sure to put you in the holiday spirit with dancing, wonderful cuisine, and memories that will last a lifetime!”

To purchase tickets to the event, call 740-845-7050, or visit online at www.madisonhealthheartfeltholidays.com.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.