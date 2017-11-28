Rotary Breakfast With Santa is Saturday

′Twas the month before Christmas and all through London-town, Rotarians prepared a breakfast for the people to happily chow down.

Continue the holiday tradition in joining the London Rotary Club for its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Madison County Senior Center, 280 W. High St.

Bring the whole family to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice, coffee, or milk.

The cost is $5 for adults and youths. Children under two are free.

As a special treat for the kids and the young of heart, Santa Claus has agreed to make a guest appearance, coming all the way down from his workshop at the North Pole to listen to Christmas wishes and have his picture taken with anyone who might request it.

Crafts a-plenty will be available to occupy the little ones as they await their turns with Old St. Nick at no additional cost.

There are games for the adults, too.

Raffle tickets may be purchased at $5 or six for $25.

Each raffle ticket gives the holder a chance at winning one of three prizes: first prize being a $300 cash card from Edward Jones; second prize is a $200 cash card from Merchants National Bank; and third prize is a $100 cash card from The Savings Bank.

Tickets to the breakfast can be purchased at the London Public Library, from any local Rotarian, and also at the door.

Proceeds from the raffle and the breakfast are donated to various nonprofits and fund Rotarian projects that improve the quality of life in the local community and throughout the world, according to — that other Nick — Rotary President-Elect, Nick Adkins.

