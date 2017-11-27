Madison Health holiday events begin Thursday

As the holiday season begins, Madison Health Foundation is pleased to announce its upcoming celebrations, Lights of Love and Heartfelt Holidays.

Co-sponsored by Madison Health Auxiliary and Foundation, Lights of Love is celebrating 28 years as a Madison County tradition.

The fundraiser will take place during Madison Health’s Holiday Open House event on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Participants in the Lights of Love Ceremony can honor a loved one by purchasing a lighted sign to be set among the display of illuminated pine trees lining the hospital’s front lawn, or through purchasing one of the myriad twinkling lights festooning the colossal spruce tree.

Options range from $10 for a single light to $100 for a lighted sign.

Celebrants are encouraged to meet just prior to the ceremony at 5 p.m. to enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and caroling.

After the ceremony, visit Santa’s workshop, take a trolley ride, and enjoy more treats.

Visit www.madisonhealthlightsoflove.com to purchase a luminary or for more information.

Enjoy an evening of fun, food, and shopping as part of Madison Health’s Heartfelt Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Choctaw Lake Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Planned by chairpersons Dan and Patti Blazer, the night’s festivities include dinner at 7 p.m. followed by an auction and then dancing.

The dinner features a carving station serving beef tenderloin, a seafood bar, and a pasta bar.

A raffle is also being held, with tickets costing $5 a piece or six for $25. Prizes are as follows: first prize is a $500 Visa gift card from Boyd Garage Doors; second prize is a $250 gift card from Angie Wilderman of RE/MAX Leading Edge; and third prize is a $100 gas card by the Campbell family of Lakeside Plaza.

Proceeds from Heartfelt Holidays go toward the Building on Excellence Campaign, the cornerstone of which will be the new addition to the hospital housing the new Emergency Department, Cancer Center, and medical specialists offices.

To purchase tickets to the event, call 740-845-7050, or visit online at www.madisonhealthheartfeltholidays.com.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

