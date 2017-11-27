Posted on by

An Olde Fashioned good time for holidays


Students at the St. Patrick School in London, along with a number of parents, sing Christmas carols Monday night at the start of the annual Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration in downtown London. There was holiday treats, holiday activities and of course, a special visit from Santa. See Wednesday’s Madison Press for additional photos from Monday evening’s holiday event.


Gary Brock | The Madison Press

