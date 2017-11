Dinner is in the bag

A group of young volunteers help prepare the delivery bags on Thanksgiving morning as part of Phat Daddy’s sixth annual free Thanksgiving dinner in London. Patrons had the option of dine-in, carryout, or delivery for the dinners cooked by friends and family of Angie Harris, Phat Daddy’s owner. From left are: Rachel Jackman (8), Lauren Peters (11), Justin Jackman (10) and Jack Peters (10).

