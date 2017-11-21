In the spirit of giving

Stanley Mills is thankful about many things this time of year.

The single father has recently started a new job so he can continue to be a good provider for his son.

Now he has something new to be thankful for.

The kindness of others.

When local residents Shawn Long and Mike Wilson won a turkey basket raffle sponsored by the Women of the Moose Lodge in London, the spirit of the season overtook them.

They decided to donate it to someone who could not only use it, but would appreciate it.

They agreed that Mills would be an appropriate recipient. Served by the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Mills has shown determination to help himself by obtaining employment in his community.

“Stanley is an example of the wonderful people we are proud to serve through the Madison County Board of DD — individuals who work hard to provide for their families,” said Susan Thompson, Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent. “I applaud Mr. Long and Mr. Wilson for showing what this season of giving and thanks is all about.”

After winning the Thanksgiving basket giveaway by the Women of the Moose Lodge in London, local residents Shawn Long and Mike Wilson donated it to Stanley Mills, an individual served by Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. On hand for the “giving” were from left, Cheryl Webb of Women of the Moose Lodge, Dawn Webb of Women of the Moose Lodge, Denise Niebert of Women of the Moose Lodge, Mike Wilson, Stanley Mills, Nathan Jenkins Moose Lodge Administrator and Shawn Long. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_thanksdonationpiccol.jpg After winning the Thanksgiving basket giveaway by the Women of the Moose Lodge in London, local residents Shawn Long and Mike Wilson donated it to Stanley Mills, an individual served by Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. On hand for the “giving” were from left, Cheryl Webb of Women of the Moose Lodge, Dawn Webb of Women of the Moose Lodge, Denise Niebert of Women of the Moose Lodge, Mike Wilson, Stanley Mills, Nathan Jenkins Moose Lodge Administrator and Shawn Long. Contributed photo | MCBDD