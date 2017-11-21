Food drive held

Lovejoy’s Food Market in Plain City held a food drive for the Plain City Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 18. Standing is Tom Burkhart of the Burkhart Ministries out of Marysville greeting all those who came in to the store. More than 3,500 assorted cans and boxes of food were collected by Lovejoy’s Food Market for the Plain City Food Pantry. Plain City Food Pantry thanks everybody for their contribution and support.

