Commission appoints new member to DD Board

Madison County Commissioners Monday morning approved the appointment of Krista King of London to the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

King has a Master’s Degree from Ohio Dominican University, and is presently an IT project manager with the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Based on her work and experience, she told commissioners that she is looking forword to this being a catalyst and a way to “get her feet wet” by serving on the board. Once she retires she said she hopes to put more effort into the board and its infrastructure.

“I think you would be a great fit,” said Commissioner Mark Forrest.

“It sounds like your goal is to utilize the skills that you have learned throughout your work and educational career to assist Madison County and its efforts,” said Commissioner President David Dhume.

Commissioners approved her four-year appointment unanimously.

After the meeting, King said, “I am really looking forward to being on the board, which does so many good things in the community.”

Krista King http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_king-1.jpg Krista King

By Gary Brock gbrock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach General Manager/Editor Gary Brock at 937-556-5759.

