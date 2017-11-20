SWCD election results

David Junk and Ramona Porter were elected supervisors at the Madison Soil and Water Conservation District annual conservation meeting and banquet on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Beck’s in London. Chris Kennedy also ran. There were 49 votes cast in the election.

Fifty-three people attended the conservation banquet, which celebrated accomplishments in local land stewardship. Several awards were given at the banquet.

West Jefferson High School students Brooke Hunter, Addison Curry, Nathaniel Dersom and Team Advisor Mike Harkleroad received a rotating plaque for being the top ranked team in Madison County at the Area IV Envirothon. The Envirothon is a competitive, academic, outdoor team event for high school students which test their knowledge in five areas: forestry, aquatics, current environmental issues, soils and wildlife. They placed 12th out of 83 teams in southwest Ohio.

Amber Huffman, Madison-Plains High School senior, was presented with a certificate and a proclamation from Senator Bob Hackett for outstanding service as an Earth Team Volunteer. The Earth Team Volunteer program is a way to learn about conservation and agriculture, and give back to one’s community, gain experience, and create opportunities for academic credit. In the summer, Huffman helped develop educational materials and staff events to promote prairies.

Ramona Porter, supervisor, recognized Peggy Garrison as the 2017 District Cooperator of the Year, with a complimentary homestead cooperator sign. Garrison was recognized for establishing an 11 acre wetland and planting trees. The award is part of a state program sponsored by the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the conservation of our natural resources. She was also honored with proclamations by Congressman Steve Stivers and Senator Bob Hackett for her contribution to agricultural conservation.

The banquet concluded with a presentation on “The Return of the Sandhill Crane,” by Laura Kearns, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist. Everyone in attendance received a pollinator booklet and seed packet. Katy Kennedy won the door prize, a succulent plant donated by the Open Gate Garden Club.

