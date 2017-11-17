Coffee with Cops set for Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, London residents are encouraged to stop by the First Presbyterian Church and get to know officers from London Police Department. Taylor Pennell of London created the event along with fellow classmate and Londoner, Blake Snyder, as a community building exercise.

“No one ever gets to just go into the station and talk to a cop,” she said. “This event will give members of the community the opportunity to ask questions and get to know officers in their community.”

Pennell has a criminal justice major at Clark State Community College and in one of her community resources classes, the students were tasked with getting involved with a community event.

“We could either attend an event like this or create one ourselves,” said Pennell. “I thought this would be a good opportunity for people in London.”

She said that the London Police Department plans to have at least two officers at the church and potentially more depending on the crowd size. “It’s really up to how many people take an interest in this,” she said. Depending on scheduling issues, there may also be an officer from the Madison County Sheriff’s office and a Ohio Highway Patrol trooper.

“It is completely open to the community and we will have a bounce house for the children,” she added.

There will coffee and donuts at the event which will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. The First Presbyterian Church is located at 211 Garfield Ave. in London.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

