Heartfelt Holidays ready for annual event

The Madison Health Foundation’s annual Heartfelt Holidays gala is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Choctaw Lake Lodge, 2875 Oneida Drive, London.

A group of talented volunteers will transform the lodge into a winter wonderland and guests will be entertained by new band, Soul Express. The high-energy soul group performs Motown and Memphis dance classics from the ’60s and early ’70s.

This year, dinner options, including a seafood tower and carving station, will provide a unique dining experience for attendees. The Bluebird Retirement Community is catering the event.

Live and silent auctions feature items from a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, a private dinner excursion and much more.

Tickets are $85 each and can be purchased at the hospital’s website, www.MadisonHealthHeartfeltHolidays.com.

Proceeds from Heartfelt Holidays will benefit the Building on Excellence Campaign, the cornerstone of which will be a new two-story addition to house an expanded Emergency Department and Cancer Center at Madison Health.

For more information, call the Madison Health Foundation at 740-845-7050.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_HeartfeltHolidayspiccol.jpg