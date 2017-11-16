JA Board to fill vacant seat

Members of the Jonathan Alder Board of Education will fill a soon-to-be vacant seat at its Jan. 11 organizational meeting.

Board members voted Monday to move the meeting from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11 to keep the appointment on solid legal ground. Superintendent Gary Chapman said the law requires a 10-day waiting period after Jan. 1 for any appointment.

It is anticipated that board president Shannon Foust will apply for the position since he currently holds the seat and remains interested in the job. Foust’s name did not appear on the Nov. 7 ballot because his petition was not certified by the Madison County Board of Elections.

Chapman said anyone else interested in the position needs to make the board aware of that interest. The appointment will run two years.

Also on Monday, board members got a glimpse of the proposed master calendars for 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The committee was made up of faculty, staff and union representatives. All district employees voted on draft calendars for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Chapman emphasized the drafts are subject to change before the board puts its stamp of approval on the dates. The public will have an opportunity to express opinions at a public hearing during the board’s Dec. 11 regular meeting at Canaan Middle School.

The proposed calendars call for classes to begin next year on Aug. 22 and end on May 30, 2019. Christmas break will run Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 2, 2019; spring break is proposed for March 25-29, 2019.

The proposed calendar for the 2019-20 school year calls for classes to begin on Aug. 20, 2019 and end on May 28, 2020. Christmas break will be Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020 with spring break March 23-27, 2020.

Board members also approved a list of Northeast Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA) policy updates and revisions. However, the policy concerning weapons was tabled at Chapman’s request.

The draft policy allows individuals with concealed-carry permits to carry handguns in school buildings. Chapman said that seemed unclear and incorrect. He will contact NEOLA for further clarification.

Board members also scheduled a special work session for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

By Jane Beathard For The Madison Press

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

