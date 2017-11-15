DiamondZ swings into business

London area baseball and softball enthusiasts have a new place to practice during the off-season — or any season for that matter.

DiamondZ Batting Cages and Indoor Sports Facility had its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 4 and is ready to play ball.

Located at 30 S. Oak St., London — the former home of The Madison Press — it is the only full-service indoor sports facility of its kind in Madison County.

DiamondZ partners Marv and Jodi Homan and Bob and Renae Zabloudil were on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon and unvail to the public the result of months of hard work and preparation — transforming what had been a dingy and cluttered interior into an open and inviting recreational area for the community’s youth.

“It took two strong weeks to tear out the tons of drywall making up all of these temporary offices, but it was definitely worth it,” said Bob Zabloudil.

Both the Homans and Zabloudils were excited to provide the local youth a safe and fun environment in which to enjoy their sport.

“Now families have the ability to stay in town and not have to travel to Dublin or Hilliard to get the same experience,” Marv Homan said.

The newly renovated space offers more than 4,800 square feet of fully turfed indoor practice fields which can be used for individual, small group or team instruction.

Removable netting makes it ideal for multiple uses — from hitting, pitching, and base running, to indoor soccer conditioning and drill work.

Among the many amenities are: two batting cages, baseball and softball pitching machines, hitting tees, baseballs and softballs and a pitcher’s mound.

A 1,300 square feet reception area adjoins the field section, allowing parents and coaches to view athletic performance on-site. It offers free Wi-fi, work station, seating and vending machines.

The reception area also contains a sports store selling high-quality equipment — bats, gloves, helmets and more.

Patrons may also choose to rent the adjacent 1,300 square feet for birthday or private parties. Birthday parties can be customized to child’s favorite sports activity.

Young athletes can come to DiamondZ for open hitting practice or individualized instruction sessions dedicated to a specific baseball or softball skill.

DiamondZ has organized a fun and competitive hitting league for fall and winter 2017 with a variety of divisions.

For more information on the hitting league or the facility, view their website www.diamondzcages.com or call 740-506-4067.

