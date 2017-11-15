Humane Society board elected

The Humane Society of Madison County (HSMC) held a meeting Monday night to determine who would be the new members of their Board of Trustees. There were nine people voted into the seats: Dr. Laurie Millward, Jake Ryan, Amity Dee, Brian Throckmorton, Lana Swartz, Ron Smith, Bill Quinn, Dan Hadden and Hobart Van Hoose.

A new board was put into place after the HSMC regained their 501c3 nonprofit status. Last fall, HSMC lost their status and had some administrative and financial issues. A transitional team was put into place to look at structural elements, tax items, and overall management flow. Barb Niemeyer, a member of the transitional team, said it was an extensive process to get the organization to where it needed to be.

“(The team) reached out to Senator Sherrod Brown’s office to help in moving the process along,” she said. One of their jobs was doing the tax returns from 2011 to 2016. “We just got back the status on November 2 and that will be huge in being able to move forward.” Being a nonprofit organization allows the HSMC to pursue and receive donations which they can put toward maintaining operations, a cost that can range from $12,000 to $15,000. A nonprofit status allows an organization to accept large contributions from doaners, businesses and other groups.

Board members were elected by the humane society’s “Pawsitive Pal” program. A Paws Pal membership, through annual financial contributions, can help homeless animals find homes. There are four tiers of benefits, ranging from $20 to $100-plus, that allow members to receive email updates, invites to events and pictures and biographies. The higher contributions also offer members invites to annual events and name recognition in the fall auctions.

“The donations can be for whatever reason, but it’s always going to a good cause,” said Niemeyer. “You can become a member yourself or buy one for an animal lover in your lift as a gift.”

Those interested in joining the program can send contributions to P.O. Box 777, London, OH 43140 or call the HSMC at 614-879-8368.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

