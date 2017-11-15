State Board of Ed. awards local schools

The State Board of Education of Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 14 recognized one district and four schools with the All A Award for earning straight A’s on their 2016-2017 Ohio School Report Cards. In addition, 64 districts and 214 schools received the Momentum Award for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

Area schools that received the Momentum Award are Jonathan Alder Junior High School (two years), South Vienna Middle School (two years) and Mechanicsburg Middle School (two years).

“These districts and schools are doing a wonderful job providing students with the tools to succeed — and their students are rising to the challenge,” said State Board of Education President Tess Elshoff. “The State Board of Education is proud to recognize these students, teachers, administrators and parents for their accomplishments.”

Any Ohio school or district is eligible for the All A Award if it received A’s on all of its applicable report card measures. Beginning in the 2017-2018 school year, the State Board of Education will recognize any school or district that earns an A on its report card overall component score.

Any Ohio school or district is eligible for the Momentum Award if it receives straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the report card. The school or district must have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students, which include gifted, lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities.

