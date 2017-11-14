Local students stage dramas for community

Students from the Home on the Rock Ruby Enrichment program have been hard at work preparing two plays to perform for the local community.

The two productions will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 17 at Tolles Career & Technical School, 7877 U.S. Route 42, Plain City.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. A freewill donation and bake sale will be available to offset production costs.

The older cast, with students ranging in age from 12 to 18 years of age, will present “The Snow White Variety Show,” a riotous fairytale caper told from seven very different perspectives. The most popular talk show on the Fairytale Network, “Real Talk with Fairytale Legends” will hear from the seven dwarfs that personally know Snow White. They are here to set the record straight on Snow White’s happily-ever-after story. Each dwarf has a unique personality and story-telling style. Our three lovely princess hostesses will get the inside scoop on this fairytale classic. And as always, the Fairytale Network will be taking commercial breaks. The Snow White Variety Show is presented with permission from Pioneer Drama Service and is directed by Colleen Scott, a local writer.

The younger cast, with students ranging from ages 4 to 11, will perform in “A Not So Terrible Parable,” a mysterious whodunit about the Good Samaritan. Mystery, candlelight, organ music, and strange pizza toppings all await as we join host Alistair McAlister in this Master’s Peace Theater recreation of the parable that Jesus told about the Good Samaritan. “A Not So Terrible Parable” has been altered from the original with permission from the publisher, Little Big Stuff Music. Tina Castle is the junior cast director.

The Home on the Rock Ruby Enrichment Program is comprised of home-schooled students of all ages. Each fall the students perform two plays that showcase their talents while offering family-friendly entertainment to the local community.

Students participating in "The Snow White Variety Show" and "A Not So Terrible Parable" in no certain order are, Trevor Brumfield, Ariana Castle, Joshua Castle, Amanda Comstock, Tim Comstock, Walter Cuddington, Carson Dillinger, Max Dillinger, Elijah Groff, Joshua Groff, Luke Groff, Emma Hagerdorn, Nick Kauffman, Benton Ludens, Megan Moore, Makenna Renevier, Asher Schirtzinger, Drew Schirtzinger, Colby Scott, Joy Scott and Abby Walter.