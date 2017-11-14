Christmas Under the Clock Dec. 2

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Uptown Plain City Organization’s (UPCO’s) Christmas Under the Clock will be held on Main Street (State Route 161) and Chillicothe Street in Uptown Plain City and spread out to Jefferson Avenue. In its 16th year, the event is free to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. with the Tree Lighting Ceremony kicking off the official holiday season in Plain City.

As always, the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Clock Tower at Main and Chillicothe streets will feature local entertainment from the Starlight Twirlers and more, including everyone’s favorite, Santa. The entertainment will top off with the tree lighting by our Tree Lighting Pixies, winners of the coloring contest.

After the lighting you can move to Plain City Auction for the Craft Fair and Christmas raffle. Crafters will offer items for your holiday shopping, all homemade. The Christmas Raffle, a pick-a-prize-type raffle, will offer items from local businesses and the crafters at the Craft Fair.

Open houses of Plain City businesses and organizations will also start immediately after the tree lighting ceremony. Be sure to pick up your map of open houses and the activities and entertainment they will provide when you stop in at your first few open houses. Enjoy hot drinks and refreshments from the businesses and don’t forget to sign up to win each businesses’ prizes where applicable.

If you can’t wait to see Santa again, hop the wagons that starts at Lovejoy’s Plaza on Main Street and takes you to Yoder’s True Value Hardware where pictures with Santa will be taken. From there, visit other open houses at businesses on Jefferson Avenue where many of the businesses have more opportunities to win from drawings. Be sure to check out the shuttles that will be moving visitors between the Jefferson Avenue businesses. Park Uptown, take the wagons and shuttles and we’ll bring you back. Or do it all backwards. Either way, we’ll get you back to where you started. You can also get to Daily Needs Assistance and Vineyard Church at the old elementary school via the wagons.

Also at Lovejoy’s Plaza is the start of the wagon rides, ham and bean soup from UPCO, more entertainment, and Rock On Ice ice sculpting sponsored by Rummell-Brill Insurance. Throughout the Uptown, businesses on Main Street will keep you busy with gift card drawings, kids’ crafts, the Plain City Public Library’s book sale, and cookie decorating. On Jefferson Avenue go for the gift baskets and other raffle items along with plenty of food and warm drinks. UPCO will post the map in advance on our Facebook page so you can plan out your evening. The event is finished at 8 p.m. Don’t miss this fun-filled, family Christmas celebration.

The event is brought to the community by the Uptown Plain City Organization (UPCO). Proceeds from the Christmas Raffle will go to UPCO, a 501(c)3 organization to help present community events, market Uptown businesses, and continue its grant programs.

Our sponsor partners include ASE Feed & Supply Store, Carlisle Gifts, Der Dutchman Restaurant, Edgewater Place Assisted Living, Foust Plumbing & Heating, Main Street Treasures, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Plain City Auction, Plain City Druggist, Plain City Historical Society, Plan City NAPA, Plain City Public Library, Richwood Banking Company, Rummell-Brill Insurance, Security National Bank and Yoder’s True Value Hardware. We want to extend a special thanks to Stacy Carl from ASE Feed & Supply for all her work on this year’s Christmas Under the Clock.

Santa makes a visit to the tree lighting before heading to Yoder’s True Value Hardware for pictures. Take the wagons and go see him after the tree lighting. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_UPCOStacyCarlpiccol.jpg Santa makes a visit to the tree lighting before heading to Yoder’s True Value Hardware for pictures. Take the wagons and go see him after the tree lighting. Rock On Ice returns to the plaza again this year thanks to sponsor Rummell-Brill Insurance. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_UPCORockOnIcepiccol.jpg Rock On Ice returns to the plaza again this year thanks to sponsor Rummell-Brill Insurance.

By Julie Weaver UPCO

Julie Weaver is with the Uptown Plain City Organization Marketing Committee. She can be reached by email at marketing@uptownplaincity.com.

