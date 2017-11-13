A monumental unveiling

The Village of Mount Sterling unveiled a monument of remembrance during their Veterans Day celebration on Saturday. Several residents gathered at the public space just across the street from the Town Hall building, including mayor Lowell Anderson and a number of American Legion members.

Donations were made by businesses and residents in the village to bring the monument to a reality. The actual statue was made by Jay-Car Construction, which is located in the village.

American Legion Post 417 manager and mayor-elect Billy Martin said the outpouring of support from the community was wonderful.

“I cannot thank the dedication from those people, to recognize all the veterans who have served for this country,” Martin said. “There are really some heroic people from this community that I just recently learned about in the last six or eight years. They are wonderful stories of heroism, patriotism and it makes me proud to come from this community.”

Mayor Lowell Anderson also spoke about that pride and the importance of patriotism.

“You and I must do everything we can, to ensure that America’s young people, the future voters and the leaders of our country, come to love and understand what it means to be an American,” Anderson said. Anderson also read the poem, “In Flanders Field,” by John McCrae, a Canadian soldier and physician who served during World War I. The poem was inspired by a military funeral and originally published in 1915.

The statue was unveiled by American Legion members, Tom Whiteside and Darrell Cooper. Whiteside is a 67-year member of the post and a World War II veteran. Cooper is a 61-year member of the post and veteran of the Korean War.

State Senator Bob Hackett and American Legion Post Commander Wes Pierce also gave speeches ahead of the reveal.

The United States Army 122nd Brass Quintet provided music for the event.

The monument was paid for in its entirety by American Legion Post 417, IBI Engineering, Keihin Thermal Technology of America, The Robert Arbogast Family, Whiteside Auto Sales, Jay-Car Construction, Mt. Sterling Eyecare, Ohio Willow Wood, Jerry Baynes, Attorney, Madison Health, WinCup, Reiterman Feed and Mt. Sterling Community Center.

Support for the ceremony was also given by Chris Siscoe, the director of the Mt. Sterling Public Library.

World War II veteran, Tom Whiteside, left, and Korean War veteran, Darrell Cooper stand next to the Mount Sterling veterans monument, dedicated to the village on Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_Vets-1.jpg World War II veteran, Tom Whiteside, left, and Korean War veteran, Darrell Cooper stand next to the Mount Sterling veterans monument, dedicated to the village on Saturday. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press All of the Mount Sterling military veterans who attended Saturday’s monument dedication ceremony stand in front of the gazebo across from Town Hall where the statue is located. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_All-Vets-1.jpg All of the Mount Sterling military veterans who attended Saturday’s monument dedication ceremony stand in front of the gazebo across from Town Hall where the statue is located. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Mount Sterling mayor Lowell Anderson gives a speech during the Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday. The event was held to unveil a new veterans monument across from the Town Hall building. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_Anderson-1.jpg Mount Sterling mayor Lowell Anderson gives a speech during the Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday. The event was held to unveil a new veterans monument across from the Town Hall building. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

