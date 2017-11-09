MCARA donates to Access Cowling

The Madison County Area Realty Association (MCARA) is giving back to the community with a donation of $1,000 to support Access Cowling.

The London Community Organization (LCO) is partnering with Madison County Future, Inc. and the City of London to build Access Cowling, the area’s first inclusive playground. The structure will be built at Cowling Park and designed with attractions and equipment that is accessible to all children, including those with physical and cognitive differences.

The first two phases of the project are already complete with the construction of a large play structure and music garden, the installation of two molded plastic swings, a paved pathway spanning the park and five activity panels lining the new walkway. Funding for the next phase is well under way and would add another large structure and two independent items, an Oodle Swing and Omni Spinner.

“MCARA is honored to be able to help support such a respectable cause that has such great intentions for this community. We are all looking forward and committed to seeing this project come to fruition,” said Kate Crager-Tobin, MCARA president.

Access Cowling is accepting donations. Checks may be payable to Madison County Future, Inc., c/o Access Cowling, 730 Keny Blvd., London, OH 43140 or donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/2rjfyes.

From left are: Tim Oyster, MCARA treasurer; Marti Schmidt, MCARA vice president; Kate Crager-Tobin, MCARA president; Jennifer Hagmeier; Jack Hagmeier; and Rick Lentz, MCARA secretary. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_MCARADonationpiccol.jpg From left are: Tim Oyster, MCARA treasurer; Marti Schmidt, MCARA vice president; Kate Crager-Tobin, MCARA president; Jennifer Hagmeier; Jack Hagmeier; and Rick Lentz, MCARA secretary. Contributed photo