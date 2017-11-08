Newcomer tops field for London BOE

Name recognition prevailed as London residents voted for a new member to join the London Board of Education in Tuesday’s General Election.

Challenger Donovan Cooper, a detective with the London Police Department and member of the Madison County Drug Task Force, topped the race. Cooper garnered 1,274 votes, or 29.65 percent of the total take.

His campaign goals of timely releasing student report cards, ensured support of at-need students, and the empowerment of teachers to provide quality education to all students found an audience with the public.

Cooper, who has served the London community for 17 years, is well-known among students and parents alike not only for his work with the Drug Task Force and Shop With a Cop initiative, but also as a board officer with the Board of Directors of London Area Baseball Council and sitting on the advisory board for the Kick-It childhood cancer program.

Coming in second was incumbent and acting Board President, Darryl D. Brown. Brown amassed 1,038 votes or 24.16 percent of the total.

He is a retired U.S. Air Force JAG officer. Presently serving as a senior civilian attorney for the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson, Brown has lived with his family in London for the past 20 years. He has two sons in attendance at LCS.

“I’m very honored to have won and I wish to keep working with the board in moving forward with the things we have accomplished, and to have continued success in the future,” he said.

Incumbent Marvin J. Homan, coming in third, retained his seat on the board, collecting 23.41 percent at 1,006 votes. Homan, a partner of the CPA firm Kentner Sellers LLP, moved with his family to London in 2003.

He was initially appointed to the position in 2011 before running to finish out that term. He successfully ran again in 2013.

“I’m very happy to be elected for another four years,” Homan stated. “We have spent the last four to six years in getting the ball rolling in the right direction and I am pleased to be part of that momentum.”

Incumbent Board Member Matthew Congleton will not be returning when his term expires Dec. 31 of this year. He came in last in the race with 979 votes, or 22.78 percent of the total.

Congleton was appointed to the position to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of member Dr. Martha Geib.

By Andrew Garrett

