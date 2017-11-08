Pumpkins in the Park a success

The first Pumpkins in the Park was held on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Plain City’s Pastime Park. With over 150 jack o lanterns marking the paths in the park it was a great evening of Halloween fun.

The park was covered with pumpkins, displays and lights which brought the evening to life. There were multiple displays, as well as great food and desserts. The weather was perfect which allowed families to come out and enjoy a wonderful fall evening in the park.

“This was the first year for the event and we had a great turnout,” said Bill Laff one of the organizers. “We weren’t sure what to expect but everything went really well. The event was well received in the community.”

A couple of the highlights of the event were the great items that were raffled and auctioned off. The Gazebo was a focal point and many families enjoyed taking family photos with it in the background.

The jack o lanterns were all created by members of the Jonathan Alder High School and Junior High lacrosse teams as well as the youth program. The event was presented by the Jonathan Alder High School Lacrosse program as fundraiser for their program.

We want to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, and attendees for supporting the event and making it a success. We would also like to thank Linda Granger with Pastime Park for her help and support.

The organizers have already begun making plans for next October. They are looking forward to expanding the event with additional features and bringing it to a larger audience in 2018.

