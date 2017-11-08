Madison County Vote Totals

The following are unofficial vote totals for Madison County in local and state races for Nov. 7:
London Council President
Joe Russell (R) — 777
Butch J. Scott (D) — 474
London Council At Large
Elect 3
Joshua E. Peters (R) — 859
Brenda S. Russell — 661
Henry Comer — 159
Lauren Szabo — 49
London Board of Education
Elect 3
Darryl D. Brown — 1,038
Matthew Congleton — 979
Donovan S. Cooper — 1,274
Marvin J. Homan — 1,006
Mt. Sterling Mayor
William F. Martin — 130
Dustin J. Parker — 88
Diane G. Spradlin — 101
Plain City Village Council
Elect 4
Benjamin Budd — 78
Jody L. Carney — 247
B. Todd Haines — 163
Sherry Heineman — 240
Darren A. Lee — 253
James W. Moore — 159
Shannon L. Pine — 264
Steve Rice — 234
Roberta Benner Scott — 149
Jefferson Board of Education
Elect 2
Melissa M. Adams — 512
Janine K. Conway — 416
Jerry A. Doran — 701
Laura M. Reinert-Peters — 441
Jefferson Board of Education
Unexpired term — Elect 1
Michael K. Branham — 341
Jerry Garman — 240
Michael E. Quinn — 599
Madison-Plains School Board
Elect 3
Cory C. Coburn — 973
Kelly I. Cooley — 919
Bryan J. Stonerock — 642
Donald Swonger — 675
Anthoula A. Xenikis — 752
Darby Township Trustee
Elect 2
Klaas R. Friesen — 479
Michael L. George — 403
Michael Ryan Huff — 318
Jefferson Township Trustee
Elect 2
Leon E. Creamer — 582
Jon Forrest — 665
Robert C. Godden — 339
Jim King — 360
Kevin McDowell — 464
Monroe Township Trustee
Elect 2
Philip A. Adelsberger — 126
Tony Frey — 109
Jeremy S. Straley — 104
Monroe Township Trustee
Unexpired Term — Elect 1
Carl E. Oiler Jr. — 64
Steven B. Snyder — 135
Oak Run Township Trustee
Elect 2
Charles A. Farmer — 116
Kelley Manns — 103
Sean D. Meade — 87
Paint Township Trustee
Elect 2
Philip C. Eades — 127
Jeff Kimbler — 93
Pike Township Trustee
Elect 2
Michael K. Boerger — 77
Gary L. Scheiderer — 76
Pleasant Township Trustee
Elect 2
Samuel L. Junk — 401
Gary A. Neff — 416
Pleasant Township Trustee
Unexpired Term — Elect 1
Mark A. Harden — 331
Terri L. Thompson — 241
Range Township Trustee
Elect 2
Ronald J. Cress — 145
Dennis K. Marshall — 226
Somerford Township Trustee
Elect 2
Sener Calis — 233
Bill Laney — 488
Ernie Sparks — 542
Stokes Township Trustee
Elect 2
Linton Ray Kelley — 90
Jim Noble — 82
State Issue 1
Madison County
Yes — 6,191
N0 — 870
State Issue 2
Madison County
Yes — 1,094
N0 — 5,958
Village of Midway
For the Tax Levy — 44
Against the Tax Levy — 12
Village of South Solon
For the Tax Levy — 29
Against the Tax Levy — 33
Pike Township
For the Tax Levy — 59
Against the Tax Levy — 39
Range Township
For the Tax Levy — 209
Against the Tax Levy — 27
Somerford Township
For the Tax Levy — 562
Against the Tax Levy — 218
Stokes Township
For the Tax Levy — 98
Against the Tax Levy — 24
Madison-Plains Local School District
For the Tax Levy — 1,203
Against the Tax Levy — 713
Sterling Joint Ambulance District
For the Tax Levy — 815
Against the Tax Levy — 201
Local Option — Plain City East
Yes — 167
No — 11