Madison County Vote Totals

The following are unofficial vote totals for Madison County in local and state races for Nov. 7:

London Council President

Joe Russell (R) — 777

Butch J. Scott (D) — 474

London Council At Large

Elect 3

Joshua E. Peters (R) — 859

Brenda S. Russell — 661

Henry Comer — 159

Lauren Szabo — 49

London Board of Education

Elect 3

Darryl D. Brown — 1,038

Matthew Congleton — 979

Donovan S. Cooper — 1,274

Marvin J. Homan — 1,006

Mt. Sterling Mayor

William F. Martin — 130

Dustin J. Parker — 88

Diane G. Spradlin — 101

Plain City Village Council

Elect 4

Benjamin Budd — 78

Jody L. Carney — 247

B. Todd Haines — 163

Sherry Heineman — 240

Darren A. Lee — 253

James W. Moore — 159

Shannon L. Pine — 264

Steve Rice — 234

Roberta Benner Scott — 149

Jefferson Board of Education

Elect 2

Melissa M. Adams — 512

Janine K. Conway — 416

Jerry A. Doran — 701

Laura M. Reinert-Peters — 441

Jefferson Board of Education

Unexpired term — Elect 1

Michael K. Branham — 341

Jerry Garman — 240

Michael E. Quinn — 599

Madison-Plains School Board

Elect 3

Cory C. Coburn — 973

Kelly I. Cooley — 919

Bryan J. Stonerock — 642

Donald Swonger — 675

Anthoula A. Xenikis — 752

Darby Township Trustee

Elect 2

Klaas R. Friesen — 479

Michael L. George — 403

Michael Ryan Huff — 318

Jefferson Township Trustee

Elect 2

Leon E. Creamer — 582

Jon Forrest — 665

Robert C. Godden — 339

Jim King — 360

Kevin McDowell — 464

Monroe Township Trustee

Elect 2

Philip A. Adelsberger — 126

Tony Frey — 109

Jeremy S. Straley — 104

Monroe Township Trustee

Unexpired Term — Elect 1

Carl E. Oiler Jr. — 64

Steven B. Snyder — 135

Oak Run Township Trustee

Elect 2

Charles A. Farmer — 116

Kelley Manns — 103

Sean D. Meade — 87

Paint Township Trustee

Elect 2

Philip C. Eades — 127

Jeff Kimbler — 93

Pike Township Trustee

Elect 2

Michael K. Boerger — 77

Gary L. Scheiderer — 76

Pleasant Township Trustee

Elect 2

Samuel L. Junk — 401

Gary A. Neff — 416

Pleasant Township Trustee

Unexpired Term — Elect 1

Mark A. Harden — 331

Terri L. Thompson — 241

Range Township Trustee

Elect 2

Ronald J. Cress — 145

Dennis K. Marshall — 226

Somerford Township Trustee

Elect 2

Sener Calis — 233

Bill Laney — 488

Ernie Sparks — 542

Stokes Township Trustee

Elect 2

Linton Ray Kelley — 90

Jim Noble — 82

State Issue 1

Madison County

Yes — 6,191

N0 — 870

State Issue 2

Madison County

Yes — 1,094

N0 — 5,958

Village of Midway

For the Tax Levy — 44

Against the Tax Levy — 12

Village of South Solon

For the Tax Levy — 29

Against the Tax Levy — 33

Pike Township

For the Tax Levy — 59

Against the Tax Levy — 39

Range Township

For the Tax Levy — 209

Against the Tax Levy — 27

Somerford Township

For the Tax Levy — 562

Against the Tax Levy — 218

Stokes Township

For the Tax Levy — 98

Against the Tax Levy — 24

Madison-Plains Local School District

For the Tax Levy — 1,203

Against the Tax Levy — 713

Sterling Joint Ambulance District

For the Tax Levy — 815

Against the Tax Levy — 201

Local Option — Plain City East

Yes — 167

No — 11