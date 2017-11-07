Martin elected Mt.Sterling mayor

With 130 votes cast, residents of Mount Sterling have voted to elect William (Billy) Martin as mayor of the village. Martin will replace Lowell Anderson who became mayor after the resignation of former mayor, Charles Neff.

He beat out two other candidates, Dustin Parker who had 88 and current village councilwoman, Diane Spradlin who had 101 votes. Martin, retired from Mead Corp and seven years ago, became Post Manager at Post No. 417 with the Mt. Sterling American Legion. He also has been President of the Chamber of Commerce for two years.

Much of Martin’s campaign ran on a position of honesty and transparency in government. In the wake of controversy surrounding the village council, Martin said he felt it important to restore the community’s faith in its governing body and to “bring integrity back to my community after many years of dishonest and back door deals.”

He also said he would, “Work to make my community as it used to be, honest, compassionate and proud.” Martin had previously been a member of village council, having held the seat for four years.

In London, for council president Joe Russell won with 777 votes to 474 for Butch Scott.

For London council at large, Joshua Peters received 859 votes, Brenda Russell, 661, and write-in Henry Comer received 159 to join the others on council.

For Somerford Township trustee, with two to elect, leading vote-getters were Ernie Sparks, 542, Bill Laney, 488, followed by Sener Calis, 233 votes.

For Monroe Township trustee, for the full term with two to elect, leading vote-getter was Phillip Adelsberger, 126 and Tony Frey with 109, followed by Jeremy Straley with 104 votes.

For the Monroe Township trustee unexpired seat, Steven Snyder received 135 votes to Carl Oiler Jr.’s 64 votes.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.