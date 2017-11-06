County looks at drainage tile cost options

Madison County Engineer Bryan Dhume presented a series of options for improving the flooding issues on nearly 530 acres within a watershed boundary at the southeastern part of the county on Monday. The troubled area is located between Big Plain and Kiousville on residential and farmland running along West Jefferson-Kiousville Road.

The ditch hearing was the second meeting held on the subject.

“What we’ve done is we’ve run through some different options, some different open-ditch and tile options with associative costs for discussion purposes,” Dhume said. The hearing included a group of residents from the affected area. “The tiles were designed to drain three-eighths to a half an inch of water per hour.”

Dhume presented four options which varied between the use of open-ditch designs and inserting new tile. Some of the existing tiles were installed in the early 1900s.

“Generally speaking, open-ditches are less expensive than tile systems so that is where we started in terms of costs,” he said. The four options range from around $57,000 to just under $91,000. Dhume recommended for cost and effectiveness to go with option one which would only cost the residents around $108 per acre rather than more than $200.

He also recommended the commissioners pick a date for the final hearing so the engineer’s office can look at estimates and begin the process of sending letters to residents.

In other business, members of the Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) were present at the meeting with a proclamation declaring November to be National Adoption Month. DJFS wants to draw awareness to both adoption in general, but also adoption with regard to teenagers as they tend to be more difficult to find families for placing.

The organization also wanted to highlight the work of Melissa Nunamaker, a Children’s Services Adoption worker with the county, who is going to a different position after 10 years of work.

Dr. John Starr and Wendy Starr were also in attendance on behalf of Loving Care Hospice to bring awareness to the work hospice workers do.

Workers from the Department of Job and Family Services visited the Madison County Commissioners on Monday to bring awareness to adoption services. A proclamation was read making November National Adoption Awareness Month. From left are: Robin Bruno, DJFS; County Commissioner David Dhume; Barb Otto, DJFS; County Commissioner Mark Forrest; Julie Harris, DJFS; County Commissioner David Hunter; Melissa Nunamaker, DJFS; and DJFS Director, Steve Kaifas. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_CC-DJFS.jpg Workers from the Department of Job and Family Services visited the Madison County Commissioners on Monday to bring awareness to adoption services. A proclamation was read making November National Adoption Awareness Month. From left are: Robin Bruno, DJFS; County Commissioner David Dhume; Barb Otto, DJFS; County Commissioner Mark Forrest; Julie Harris, DJFS; County Commissioner David Hunter; Melissa Nunamaker, DJFS; and DJFS Director, Steve Kaifas. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.