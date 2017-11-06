London High drama to offer dinner-theatre

Art imitates life.

In “Barbecuing Hamlet,” the fall drama at London High School directed by Scott Blanton, the show centers around a community theatre presenting a play following a dinner for the attending audience.

So, in order to give its audience the most realistic experience possible, London High School will be holding its own dinner-theatre experience on Friday, Nov. 17. For just $15, patrons can receive a dinner and a show. The meal includes barbecue ribs, sides, and dessert. The meal is catered by London’s Wilson Family BBQ.

The meal will take place in the London High School Commons beginning at 6 p.m., with the show to follow in the school’s Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium.

Tickets for the dinner must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets can be purchased from any cast member, or by coming to the London High School Commons from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 8.

