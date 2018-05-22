Blankenship and Collier exchanged vows

William Hunter Collier and Andrea Blankenship exchanged vows on Friday, May 11 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Both graduated from Jonathan Alder in 2015.

Hunter works for Wolfman Construction.

Andrea goes to Columbus State finishing her degree in culinary arts to become a pastry chef. She works at Bob Evans and Der Dutchman.

Hunters parents are Missy Collier and the late Jeff Collier. His grandparents are Denzel and Phillis Collier of Plain City, William Dulgar and Helen Hunt.

Andreas parents are Robert and Mari Blankenship. Her grandparents are Gomer Yates and Dorothy Blankenship, both of Plain City.

Andrea and William Collier http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_BlankenshipCollierengagepiccol.jpg Andrea and William Collier Contributed photo