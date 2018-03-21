100 years ago with Charlie Miller

March 22, 1918

The Madison Press — The Women’s Foreign Missionary Society of the West Jefferson M. E. Church met at the home of Mrs. W. M. Baber Wednesday evening. The study, “Women Under the Crescent” was conducted by Mrs. Henry Goodson. “Little Daughters of Islam” from Mrs. J. M. Martin. The mystery box played an interesting part of the program.

• Henry Wilson received a letter from his son, Walter R. Wilson of Ismay, Montana, in which he says he has been selected and was found physically fit for service and expects to leave for camp March 5. (Walter was later wounded in France by machine gun fire.)

• The Married People’s Card Club met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. L. E. Evans Tuesday evening. Mrs. Howard Johnson was awarded the ladies prize and John Gillivan the mens prize. Mr. J. M Martin received the guest prize.

• The following program was rendered at the recent meeting of the West Jefferson Harmony Club. Roll call — Quotations from Washington. “New Orleans, the First City of the South — Mrs. William M. Kinnard. Music — Quartette. Patriotic Dialog, American Literature — Mrs. Flora Truitt.

• A basketball game between the Worthington and West Jefferson High School will be played in the high school gymnasium at West Jefferson on Friday evening. Worthington has a fast team but the local boys say they are going to beat them. Come out and see the game.

Part II

The Madison Press — Jan. 3, 1957 — Sunday evening, Dec. 30, 17 adults and seven children attended the Players Club of West Jefferson’s annual Christmas party. After a delicious potluck supper club members and guests presented a two fold entertainment program. Miss Patty Jobe, accompanied by her mother on the piano, sang three numbers in a “take off” of Elvis Presley. Don McGee entertained with his excellent singing and guitar playing. Mrs. Elaine Wolfe, whom the members were very glad to welcome back, played the piano for the singing of Christmas carols.

• West Jefferson Firemen entertained their wives and children and the Jefferson Township Trustees and their families at a 6:30 steak and ham supper Saturday evening at the Grange Hall. The ladies of the Grange prepared the delicious meal. Fire Chief Dick Johnson presented each of the children a gift from their daddy’s. There were 35 adults and 49 children present.

• The Woman’s Society of Christian Service of the West Jefferson M. E. Church will have the annual luncheon at the church on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 12:30 o’clock. The hostesses are the members of the Martha Circle with Mrs. Leigh Bradfield as chairman. The program will be presented by Mrs. Carl DeLong and Mrs. Albert Engle, which will be followed by a business meeting.

Charlie Miller Contributing Columnist

Charlie Miller is the former mayor of West Jefferson and local historian. He has been writing West Jefferson 100 years ago off and on since 1976. He can be reached at Charlie_m_miller@yahoo.com.

