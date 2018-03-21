Deer Creek Daisies celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The Deer Creek Daisies celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by visiting Back-En-Thyme Flower Shop. As the members arrived, they were greeted and directed to the back of the shop where a festive table of appetizers was offered, compliments of hostesses Emily King and Billie Lanman.

Following refreshments, owner Kendra Redd Hernandez provided vases, flowers and instructions on how to create a shamrock floral arrangement. Flowers available were alstroemeria, hypericum, plumosa, sprengeri, and white daisies. Hernandez also provided green ribbon and instructions on how to make the perfect bow to tie on the vase.

Some helpful tips she offered were to cut the stems no taller than the vase and make sure there were no gaps. To complete their arrangements, they used three glittery shamrocks. Everyone agreed, all the arrangements looked very different, but all were lovely,

Following the design session, members were invited to browse her shop, visit Sweetwater Bay Boutique, and participate in the wine tasting event going on out in front. The winner of the door prize was Marty Cook.

The next meeting of the Deer Creek Daisies will be held on Friday, April 20. Hostesses will be Barbara Vance and Marty Cook.

The Deer Creek Daisies would like to thank Hernandez and her staff at Back-En-Thyme for hosting a fun and informative meeting.

Trivia question:

What flower continues to grow even after being cut and placed in a vase?

Answer: Tulips

Article submitted by Billie Lanman.

Deer Creek Daisies proudly displaying their shamrock arrangements. From left are: Billie Lanman, Julie Schwartz, Connie Lindsey, Jeanne Miller, Judy Gentry, Kendra Redd Hernandez, Barbara Vance, Marty Cook, Rita Lanman, Emily King, Shirley Pettit, and Joyce Schlichter. Contributed photo