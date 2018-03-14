100 years ago with Charlie Miller

March 15, 1918

The Madison Press — It is to be hoped that the London High School basketball team had a nice trip last Friday night. It is a positive fact that that is all they could have had. The West Jefferson High School team had a thoroughly enjoyable time, however, and received 40 minutes of pleasant exercise. The final outcome was 36-14 and it was later discovered that the timekeeper looked at his watch upside down, and accordingly the game was six minutes too short. It was true that London was on a strange court, and that they played in a very clean and sportsmanlike manner. The scorers were: Bradfield, 4, Hambleton, 9, Britton, 8, Hunter, 5, and Carter, 10. The second teams of both schools played a very exciting game. The score being 24-9 was in favor of West Jefferson High School.

• The Married Ladies Thimble club met at the home of Mrs. Myron Silver on the Urbana Road Tuesday afternoon.

• The Secretary of War, Baker, was visiting the American front line trenches recently, when a German 105 millimeter shell burst along the roadside within 40 yards of the automobile. The occupants were not injured. Secretary Baker remained an hour and a half at the front line trenches greeting a number of Ohio soldiers. It was noted in the Toul sector the Americans have been giving German soldiers a dose of their own medicine — asphyxiating gas.

• Dear Mother and Father, I am still able to write so you know I am feeling all right, if only knew that you were the same. I am going back to my company. I put in my request to leave the school. I don’t desire a commission, there is too much responsibility to shoulder, and I would rather be with my company. This is some cold weather over here, will be glad when spring comes. I got two letters from you last week while at Camp Mills. We are jumping from place to another so often that mail cannot follow us. With Love, your son, Sgt. Herbert Allerton, Co. C 166 Inf., A.E.F.

The Madison Press — Jan. 3, 1957 — Pfc. and Mrs. Ralph A. Little have returned to Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan after spending Christmas holidays with their parents. They spent Christmas Day in the home of Mr. Little’s aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. William Justus of New Rome. Others attending were: Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Little, Mrs. Anna Little and Mr. Forrest Little whom just recently returned from Yokohama, Japan after serving 18 months with the Army there.

• The Darby Grange met in regular session, Friday evening, Dec. 28, with Worthy Master Alfred Burrell presiding. Detailed plans were completed for the supper served Saturday night by the Grange for the Fire Belles and Firemen.

• West Jefferson Methodist Church Student Recognition Day was observed Sunday morning at the 11 o’clock service. The four students in the service were: Julia Hurt, Janet Jackson, Willa and Linda Chambers.

• We open accounts every day for people with an eye to the future. Your account, started now, will grow with you. Current interest rate is 3 percent. Deposits insured up to $10,000. West Jefferson Building & Loan. Member Federal Home Loan Bank System. A local financial institution for more than 65 years.

Charlie Miller Contributing Columnist

Charlie Miller is the former mayor of West Jefferson and local historian. He has been writing West Jefferson 100 years ago off and on since 1976. He can be reached at Charlie_m_miller@yahoo.com.

