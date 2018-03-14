Memories are mixed with creative energies

I have found a new place to write.

From a small corner in an upstairs bedroom, the paper before me is illuminated through a window from which I can see and enjoy the sunrise. I find myself sitting on the padded Boston Rocker, using money I had earned working a paper route, that I proudly helped my mother purchase as a child. Unsurprisingly, I’m writing on a desk, that was also hers, that’s just the right size.

I feel very comfortable here surrounded by family things and pleasant memories. Originally, one of my children called this room his own. Afterwards, some of my grandchildren occupied it for over a decade as they were growing up. Memories added to memories. So, the room has very special meaning.

Currently, it’s a room where I can be in a very prayerful state of quiet. I love quiet. I embrace it so I can hear the small voice inside of me without distraction. For me, that’s important.

Atmosphere and memories are almost everything when it comes to my creative inspiration.

A few years ago, I made another radical change. I moved my easels out of my studio and into the front entry of my home. While technically an inconvenient place to paint, the natural light provided was beautiful in the afternoons and evenings. I first did this because my wife loved to sit there in the sun. Now, we could be together, share the day, and talk while I painted. The light that she loved so much would stream through the windows and enliven the room. Even now, since her passing, I remain painting there, enjoying the warmth and brightness.

So these are two radical changes that I have made over the past few years and each one seems to bring back lots of memories. Each one helps me to paint and create with the colors as they are meant to be. When I paint I often look over at her rocking chair and it seems to be rocking back and forth, encouraging me to keep on. It’s a very warm feeling.

She still inspires me to keep on painting as best as I can. I don’t think I could ask for much more.

So my house is where memories are mixed with creative energies. I paint and I remember and I smile.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Croghan-Harrycolorpic.jpg

Harry Croghan Contributing Columnist

Harry Croghan is an artist, photographer, writer and teacher. He can be reached at 740-852-4906 or by e-mail at hrcroghan@icloud.com.

Harry Croghan is an artist, photographer, writer and teacher. He can be reached at 740-852-4906 or by e-mail at hrcroghan@icloud.com.