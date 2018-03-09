The perils of parvo

Dear readers:

You may have heard of Parvo, but what do you know about it? Canine parvovirus (parvo) is a potentially deadly disease similar to the flu, and it is highly contagious in dogs and other animals. (People cannot get parvo.) Dogs with parvo will be sluggish and feverish, and they will lose weight and have other symptoms of flu.

Treatment is possible through your veterinarian, and it depends on the age of your dog, but treatment will require a long hospital stay and, more than likely, a big expense.

Vaccination is the way to prevent an infection. Puppies should get a parvo vaccine at about 2 months of age, followed by a booster shot.

There is a lot to know about parvo. Ask your veterinarian for more information, and get educated about this dangerous but preventable disease.

— Heloise

Pet pal

Dear readers:

Duangchan E. in San Antonio sent a picture of her funny and furry Jester, a 15-pound rat terrier mix, pulling himself through his sweater. Jester loves to keep her company, and he gets along well with her other fur babies.

Duangchan E. in San Antonio sent a picture of her funny and furry Jester, a 15-pound rat terrier mix, pulling himself through his sweater. Jester loves to keep her company, and he gets along well with her other fur babies.

— Heloise

Tip jar tussle

Dear Heloise:

Why is there a tip jar on the counter at the dry cleaner, the coffeehouse, and even when I carry out a pizza, the receipt has a line printed on it for a tip?

This seems silly. The employee is not providing extra service, and if I’d had my pizza delivered, I would tip the driver, but I’m picking up the food. All that is expected is that the pizza is fresh and hot.

— Confused in Reno, Nev.

I concur! Tipping is an essential portion of salary for some workers, but for the general service industry, it usually is not expected. Readers, how do you feel about this?

— Heloise

The cat cares

Dear Heloise:

Do you know why my cat gives head bonks? Sometimes she wakes me up.

— Carol, via email

Ah, Carol, sorry for the wake-up call, but your cat is just showing you that she loves you. Miss Kitty is saying that you are her friend; after all, she can’t say it in words. Give her a friendly pat in return.

— Heloise

Letter of laughter

Dear Heloise:

My husband can snore pretty loudly on occasion, and it used to really bother me, but now I just count the snores instead of counting sheep. — Marion L. in Indianapolis

Marion, snoring can be a symptom of an underlying medical condition; have hubby get a checkup, and then count on.

— Heloise

