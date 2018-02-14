100 years ago with Charlie Miller

Feb. 15, 1918

Madison County Democrat — The Domestic Science Club was entertained at the home of Mrs. W. H. Headley Thursday afternoon. Miss Grace Ingalls read a very interesting paper on “The Streets and Shops of Paris.” Mrs. Joseph Maddux read a paper on “The Life of Napoleon Bonaparte.” Miss Mary Headley entertained the guests with several musical selections.

• The West Jefferson grade school is again compelled to close because of fuel conditions.

• Letter from Floyd C. Poulson somewhere in France. Jan. 1, 1918 — My dear Friend, I received your letter several days ago but haven’t had a chance to answer until today. Everything here is lovely except it is pretty chilly, but I am acclimated and never felt better. I am in a town somewhere in France today buying a few little necessities and having a general good time. We surely had a nice Christmas over here this year, had turkey and all the things necessary to make a nice Christmas and hope you did too.

I am sitting in the Y.M.C.A. writing this and listening to the music. They have a piano and Victrola and it surely is a nice place to write, read and pass your spare time. I think that they are doing good work with us Sammies. Well Ethel, this is all for this time.

Private Floyd C. Poulson, Co. K, 166th U.S. Inf. A.E.F. Via New York. (Pvt. Poulson was a member of the 166th ONG, some of which were stationed in London. He served in Europe with the A.E.F from October 1917 to discharge in April of 1919. Fought in the following campaigns, Champagne-Marne, St. Michiel and Meuse-Argonne.)

Part II

The Madison Press — Nov. 26, 1956 — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gregg had as their house guests for several days, their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. D. A. Kiffer and children of Waterloo, Iowa. The family was joined on Thanksgiving Day by Mr. and Mrs. William Gregg and their daughter Peggy.

• The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union of West Jefferson, meet at the home of Mrs. Lillian Webb, Tuesday. There were 16 members and one guest, Mrs. Mary Bell. By the suggestion of Mrs. Edith Stephenson it was voted by the group to make Mrs. Jane Braithwaite an honorary member. The president appointed Mrs. Stephenson to have charge of a memorial service for a recently deceased member, Mrs. Bertha Millholland.

• Mr. and Mrs. John Smart, Olmstead Road, entertained with a family dinner Thanksgiving Day. Those attending were Mr. Smart’s parents of Columbus, his brother Norman and family, Mrs. Sylvia Sells and Mr. and Mrs. Leigh Bradfield, Mrs. Smart’s parents.

• Loveless Appliance, dealer in G. E. appliances, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, television and ranges. We are headquarters for Pittsburgh Paints. “We Service What We Sell.” Open till 6 p.m. West Jefferson, telephone TR9-8341.

• The Electric Shop — Frigidaire, Bendix, Maytag, Youngstown Kitchens. Expert TV service on black and white or color TV. Test your own TV tubes here, free. Plus free information on your TV set. A.J. “Tab” Braithwaite — owner. West Jefferson, telephone TR9-8231.

Charlie Miller Contributing Columnist

Charlie Miller is the former mayor of West Jefferson and local historian. He has been writing West Jefferson 100 years ago off and on since 1976. He can be reached at Charlie_m_miller@yahoo.com.

