Tool headlines 2018 Rock on the Range in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Making one of only two live appearances in the United States next year, the rock icon Tool will headline the 2018 Rock on the Range in Columbus in May.

Tool’s appearance at the three-day rock festival at the Mapfre Stadium was announced Monday morning by ROTR organizers.

Joining Tool as headliners will be Avenged Sevenfold and Alice in Chains. Each of the three acts will headline one of the nights May 18, May 19 and May 20. Last year, attendance records were broken when Mettalica, Korn and Soundgarden were the three headlining acts.

Also announced Monday will be a performance by A Perfect Circle, a rock supergroup formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan

Other performers appearing over the three days will be Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots, Stone Sour, Bullet for My Valentine, Babymetal and Ohio band Machine Gun Kelly.

“With Rock on the Range it is so important that we cover all the bases. We have Tool and Avenged Sevenfold, Alice in Chains and Godsmack. But then we have the genre of Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides, Bullet for My Valentine, and then we have some great that alternative hip-hop like Machine Gun, Yellowwolf and Tech9 and Body Count,” said Gary Spivack, spokesman for Rock on The Range’s organizer Danny Wimmer Productions.

“We are so pumped by this lineup. We feel like it has it all. We have been trying to get Tool for a decade. The Rangers (fans) have been asking for Tool for a decade. We got them, it will be a special show,” he added. It was pointed out that Tool’s Maynard James Keenan would also be performing with A Perfect Circle, which has never been done before. “This is a first,” said Spivack.

The comedy lineup will be announced in January. In the spring, which act plays which day will be announced.

The complete lineup for Rock on the Range May 18-20, with the possibility of more acts added later, is:

Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, A Perfect Circle, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Bullet For My Valentine, The Used, Tech N9ne, Underoath, Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, Greta Van Fleet, Yelawolf, Trivium, Body Count, Quicksand, Red Sun Rising, Baroness, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, Anti-Flag, We Came As Romans, The Bronx, 10 Years, Senses Fail, New Years Day, Emmure, Hawthorne Heights, Turnstile, Miss May I, Code Orange, Power Trip, Dance Gavin Dance, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Stick To Your Guns, Wilson, From Ashes To New, Black Foxxes, Like A Storm, Shaman’s Harvest, While She Sleeps, The Fever 333, I See Stars, Mutoid Man, My Ticket Home, Cane Hill, Joyous Wolf, Stitched Up Heart, Them Evils, Spirit Animal, Like Moths To Flames and Shim.

For ticket information go to: http://rockontherange.com/info

The rock band Sabaton is pictured performing at the 2015 Rock On the Range. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_Sabaton-4-1.jpg The rock band Sabaton is pictured performing at the 2015 Rock On the Range. Gary Brock | The Madison Press Crowds pose as the camera turns from the acts on stage to the audience at the Rock on The Range main stage in 2016. More than 120,000 rock music fans attend the three-day concert. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_rock-crowd-1.jpg Crowds pose as the camera turns from the acts on stage to the audience at the Rock on The Range main stage in 2016. More than 120,000 rock music fans attend the three-day concert. Gary Brock | The Madison Press The Japanese J-Pop/Metal band “Babymetal” performed at the 2015 Rock on the Range. It was announced Monday the band will return to the Columbus festival again in 2018. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_babymetal-1.jpg The Japanese J-Pop/Metal band “Babymetal” performed at the 2015 Rock on the Range. It was announced Monday the band will return to the Columbus festival again in 2018. Gary Brock | The Madison Press A member of the rock band Sabaton performs on stage during the the 2015 Rock on the Range in Columbus. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_Sabaton-hair-2-1.jpg A member of the rock band Sabaton performs on stage during the the 2015 Rock on the Range in Columbus. Gary Brock | The Madison Press The crowd looked on, in the rain, as the Japanese metal band Babymetal performed two years ago at Rock on the Range. They are returning for the next festival scheduled for May 18-20 in Columbus. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_Babymetal-4-1.jpg The crowd looked on, in the rain, as the Japanese metal band Babymetal performed two years ago at Rock on the Range. They are returning for the next festival scheduled for May 18-20 in Columbus. Gary Brock | The Madison Press Tool will perform at Rock on the Range in 2018. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_b4e53b55db7a704b6819f14f95f08606.jpg Tool will perform at Rock on the Range in 2018. Gary Brock | The Madison Press

By Gary Brock gbrock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach General Manager/Editor Gary Brock at 937-556-5759.

Reach General Manager/Editor Gary Brock at 937-556-5759.