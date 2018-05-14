Birth Announcement

Tissa (Rogan) and Jared Toops announce the birth of a son, Liam Rogan Toops, born at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville.

He weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. He has a brother Mason Toops.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Sandy Rogan of Urbana.

Maternal great-grandparents are the late Mitchel and Peggy Baldwin and the Cliff Abbott and Anna Rogan.

Paternal grandparents are Rob and Morgan Toops of South Charleston.

Paternal great-grandparents are Carl and Sandy Roberts of London and Raymond Toops of London and the late Lois Toops.